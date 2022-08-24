Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
5 Bed | 3 Bath | 8 Car
If you're after a home that offers both grandeur and space, you'll instantly fall in love with this home.
Here, you'll find a home with intelligent design, including double glazing, solar panels, a smart lighting system and brick construction that provides fantastic thermal efficiency.
In addition, there are two ducted reverse cycle air conditioners (one for each floor).
With stunning views from every window, but no immediate views of neighbors, the home is only 15 minute from the CBD.
The home boasts huge open plan spaces, multiple entertaining options both outside and inside on both levels, and an indoor heated magnesium pool.
In the kitchen you'll find black granite benchtops, impeccable design, high-end appliances and an abundance of space.
Here, the butlers pantry provides plenty of storage and a two-way pantry cupboard is a stroke of genius.
Thanks to a flexible floorplan, this is a home with multiple use spaces that you can cater to your needs: work from home, gym, media room, rumpus, teen retreat.
A dual garage is attached to the home providing internal access; however, there is also the 11.8x 9.6 garage shed designed to take a tall boat or caravan plus other vehicles and workshop space.
Fenced for pets and children's safety, with waterfront positioning and access if you need, this is a home unlike any other.
