The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Social housing build on time to open next year but saw huge cost increase

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
August 19 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOUNDATIONS: The 24 unit housing development will be ready in 10 months. Picture: Alison Foletta

A community housing provider has blamed the City of Launceston Council for a budget blowout of a new development at Youngtown.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.