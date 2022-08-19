A community housing provider has blamed the City of Launceston Council for a budget blowout of a new development at Youngtown.
Centacare Evolve Housing chief officer Ben Wilson said costs increased by 10 percent after the council refused their initial development application for a 24-unit social housing project in May 2020.
The council approved an amended application for 18 units later that year before their original decision was overturned by the Tasmanian Planning Commission in July 2021, giving a green light for the project to return to 24 units.
Launceston Mayor Albert van Zetten said councillors refused the application because they sought to provide the best planning outcome for disadvantaged members of the community in terms of density and open space provisions.
The project at 357-361 Hobart Road is a joint development with City Mission and CatholicCare. Centacare Evolve Housing will manage the facility on behalf of CatholicCare.
Mr Wilson said the project, which was not supported by council, had to go to the Tasmanian Planning Commission.
"The Commission overturned the council's concerns and the project has since progressed," Mr Wilson said.
"Building costs, particularly the cost of construction, has increased by 10 per cent due to the project being delayed through the council planning phase."
The overall cost of the build is approximately $6.4 million, in May 2020, the cost sat at $5 million.
Cr van Zetten said when sitting as a Planning Authority, the planning scheme requires councillors to exercise discretion on issues like density and open space.
He said these issues can be subjective and people may have different opinions and interpretations of the scheme.
"The Tasmanian Planning Commission formed a different view to the councillors in terms of these requirements," he said.
Regarding the increase in costs, Cr van Zetten said council understands that planning and construction costs are a challenge for businesses and they seek to expedite applications wherever possible.
At the time, then-councillor Janie Finlay said it was "confronting" when council couldn't support affordable housing due to issues with a development application.
"There is clearly a need for this housing stock in the community," she said.
Cr Finlay said it was "tough" but by making those decisions council were able to ensure better planning outcomes.
The project is partly funded by the Department of Communities Tasmania and Centacare Evolve Housing, with City Mission contributing the land.
The Communities Tasmania June 2022 Housing Dashboard revealed there are 4453 applications on the Housing Register.
"The project will provide a home for people on the priority social housing register," Mr Wilson said.
"There will also be a number of the houses available for private purchase through the new My Home Shared Equity Program delivered by the Tasmanian State Government."
City Mission chief officer Steve Brown said the foundations and retaining walls were being built.
"We're very pleased to see the progress," he said.
Mr Brown said they are not expecting any more delays and houses are expected to be inhabited by June 2023.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
