Waratah-Wynyard Mayor reflects on councillor's code of conduct suspension

Waratah-Wynyard Mayor Robby Walsh hopes the Darren Fairbrother saga is over following his three-month suspension.
The ban on Cr Fairbrother exercising the functions and powers of a councillor came after he was fined $800 and placed on the community protection register for exposing his penis three times on a North-West beach in 2021.
Speaking after the code of conduct review verdict, Cr Walsh said the ordeal had soured the last six months of his final term as mayor.
"We've got a decision, which should close the issue, let it go to rest, and let us have some peace.
"At least it gives us some closure."
Cr Walsh hoped the saga would lead to legislative changes around misconduct by elected local government members.
"I'm hoping they will consider and review the severity of penalties and power under which the code of conduct panel operates in the near future because it's bought attention to a lot of other councils about the lack of power in relation to offences incurred.
"Some good will come of this concerning upgrading and reviewing what currently exists because it's very inadequate what power can be used around offences of this nature."
Local Government Minister Nic Street said that the actions of Cr Fairbrother fell "well below the standards that are expected of elected officials".
"The Cr Fairbrother matter has demonstrated that in certain circumstances, there are insufficient mechanisms available to address serious councillor misconduct.
"That's why I have requested advice from the Director of Local Government regarding the development of processes and mechanisms, including any legislative options, that could better address instances of serious councillor misconduct and strengthen our ability to respond to behaviour that seriously undermines public confidence in Local Government.
"I have had some preliminary advice, with further work to be undertaken in advance of public consultation on this issue.
"I have also made a commitment to the shadow minister Ms Dow that I will provide my Parliamentary colleagues with all relevant information and appropriate briefings as we progress, with regard to these important issues.
"I look forward to the feedback from public consultation on this, and the issue of potential additional eligibility requirements, after the council elections."
Multiple attempts were made by ACM to contact Cr Fairbrother but he did not respond.
