Crash reported along Coastal highway, lanes closed

Police and emergency services are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Bass Highway near Burnie McDonalds.
Police said some occupants had sustained non-life threatening after the crash at the intersection of Bass Highway and Wilson Street.
Police said the northbound and westbound lanes are both blocked.
More to come.
