Addressing workforce employment issues and environmental sustainability were top of the list at Tasmania's largest tourism conference on Tuesday.
Tasmanian Tourism Conference 2022 saw 600 tourism operators from across the state come together to explore the future of tourism after COVID.
Advertisement
Tasmanian Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin said most tourism operators had big expectations for a successful Summer period, but the sector now had an opportunity to evolve.
"We realise we've got some really big decisions and changes ahead of us," Mr Martin said.
"We need to progress over the next 12 to 18 months around workforce issues like cruise ships, and make sure tourism is fundamentally a force for good."
He said TICT's vision was to restore tourism levels to pre-COVID levels, however certain issues still needed to be addressed.
"In practical terms it's about addressing employment and disadvantage issues - we've got to develop specific training training programs to get young people into our workforce," he said.
"At an environment level, we're particularly trying to make sure that every operator, every level of industry, is thinking about their footprint of carbon and waste".
He said he believed Tasmania could become the world's only sustainable, carbon neutral tourism destination in the world, but acknowledged it would require businesses to find affordable ways to go green.
But Mr Martin said operators still struggling from a lack of business during COVID would need to adjust their business models while they waited for international markets to reopen.
Among the event's highlights were Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott, and keynote speaker Emily Briffa.
Mr Alcott highlighted the disabled community as an overlooked sector of the tourism market, and said Tasmanian had the potential to position itself as a leader in disability friendly tourism initiatives.
Ms Briffa, whose social-enterprise Hamlet provides jobs and training in the hospitality and tourism sector for disadvantaged workers, said there were opportunities now for the tourism sector to create inclusive employment models.
"We really want to continue to build relationships with employers in the industry to find pipeline to employment for people involved in our program," Ms Briffa said.
"Part of that will be creating a space that is completely accessible".
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.