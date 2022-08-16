The Examiner
Call to ban 'mega' cruise ships from Tasmania over concerns at mass visitor numbers

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:33am, first published 6:30am
Tourism Industry Council of Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin says 'mega' cruise ships can change the overall visitor experience and have a negative impact.

The state's peak tourism industry body has called for a five-year ban on large cruise ships from being able to arrive in Tasmania over concerns that mass visitor numbers could have a negative impact.

