The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Court

Megan Elizabeth Bourke, Christopher Barry James Barron, Sarah Louise Gleeson plead guilty to driving related offences

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
August 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A number of people have appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court for driving related offences. Picture: Facebook

A number of people pleaded guilty to driving offences in the Launceston Magistrates court, including a woman who was caught driving her children unsupervised on her learners after they pestered her to go Pokémon hunting. STORY BELOW .

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.