A number of people pleaded guilty to driving offences in the Launceston Magistrates court, including a woman who was caught driving her children unsupervised on her learners after they pestered her to go Pokémon hunting. STORY BELOW .
Megan Elizabeth Bourke
Advertisement
Bourke, 41-year-old woman pleaded guilty to five charges, including driving over the prescribed alcohol limit and giving a false name to police.
Police prosecutor Natalie Clark said on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10.15pm, Bourke was seen driving a motor vehicle in Ravenswood.
In court, Ms Clark said that police checks revealed that the registration for the vehicle had expired in February.
"The occupant has then disembarked from the vehicle and ran across the street and the defendant was identified by police as being the driver," Ms Clark said.
Bourke was then breath tested by police, and gave them a false name when she was asked to identify herself. Ms Clark said a police check of the vehicle revealed that Bourke was the owner of the vehicle, and police were able to verify the identity of the defendant.
Ms Clark said Bourke was then transported to a police station and returned a positive result for alcohol with a reading of 0.126 and was unable to tell police when she had last consumed alcohol.
One of the driving conditions associated with Bourke driving, was that she was subject to a zero alcohol limit, and that her appearance in court marked the fourth time she had appeared for driving related matters, however, her last offence was in 2014.
Bourke's solicitor said his client had no intention of driving that night, but a friend had requested a lift after they had done some drinking.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said Bourke would feel the cost of the licence disqualification that she would impose.
Ms Cure said that after eight years, Bourke should have known better. Bourke was disqualified from driving for 14 months, which was backdated to March 9. A two month term of imprisonment, wholly suspended for a period of 12 months was also imposed.
Bourke was ordered to pay a court levy fine of $111.40.
Matthew Julian McKendrick
McKendrick, a 23-year-old man, pleaded guilty to three driving offences including evading police, driving while not being the holder of a licence, and using an unregistered motor vehicle.
According to police prosecution, on Sunday, March 13 at about 5.35pm police observed McKendrick to be driving a motorbike and activated their sirens and emergency lights to intercept him.
Advertisement
The court was told that McKendrick accelerated and police lost sight of him. Police conducted checks which revealed that his licence had been cancelled and that his motorbike was unregistered.
McKendrick's solicitor said his client didn't exceed the speed limit but did take active steps to avoid police and that he panicked.
He also told the court that his client had taken his motorbike to a friend's house to get it serviced, and that when he tried to push it up the hill on his way back, it was too difficult, so he decided to ride it home.
"He accepts it was a brief moment of madness with huge consequences," he said.
Magistrate Sharon Cure disqualified McKendrick from driving for two years and was fined $3030.
Advertisement
Christopher Barry James Barron
Barron pleaded guilty to three driving offences which included driving while disqualified, using an unregistered motor vehicle, and using a motor vehicle with no premium cover.
In court, police said that on January 19, 2022, police observed a motor vehicle driving on the West Tamar highway and processed to conduct a rego check.
Checks revealed that the car was unregistered, and that Barron was aware he did not have a licence.
Barron's solicitor, Mark Doyle, said his client had planned on selling the vehicle and went to fill the petrol up as well as give it a clean and described his client's decision to drive as "foolish".
Advertisement
Magistrate Sharon Cure sentenced Barron to two months of imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months. He was also disqualified from driving for one month.
"You need to make sure you get things back in order," Ms Cure said.
Robyn Frankel
Frankel pleaded guilty to driving with an illicit substance in her system on January 20, 2022 after an oral fluid test returned a positive indication for THC.
Frankel said she had the illicit substance the day before. Magistrate Sharon Cure disqualified Frankel from driving for three months, and fined her $346. She was also ordered to pay a court levy fine of $23.40.
Sarah Louise Gleeson
Advertisement
Gleeson, a 40-year-old woman pleaded guilty to a number of driving offences, which included driving a motor vehicle with presence of THC while being on her learners licence.
In court, the police prosecutor said that on 10pm, August 26, 2021, police intercepted the defendant who had two children in the car, and discovered that Gleeson did not hold a drivers licence.
Gleeson told police that she was driving because her children had pestered her to go pokemon hunting.
In a separate incident, on October 16, 2021, the court was told Gleeson was observed to be driving erratically on Cimitiere Street and was then pulled over.
Gleeson had told police that she was driving home after seeing a friend, and that there was a strong smell of cannabis omitted from the vehicle.
Advertisement
A search of the defendant was conducted and a ziplock bag with cannabis was located in her ugg boot and weighed 6.3 grams and didn't say where she got the cannabis from.
She was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $582.80.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.