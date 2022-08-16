The Examiner
LGH governance review panel detailed, including ward 4K whistleblower and sister of alleged rape victim

Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:30am
LGH nurse Will Gordon's decision to go public with allegations regarding the mishandling of complaints about James Geoffrey Griffin was a key precursor to the Commission of Inquiry.

A Launceston General Hospital nurse who went public with claims of the mishandling of allegations regarding a paedophile nurse is among staff chosen to assist in a review of the hospital's governance structure.

