A Launceston General Hospital nurse who went public with claims of the mishandling of allegations regarding a paedophile nurse is among staff chosen to assist in a review of the hospital's governance structure.
Will Gordon worked alongside James Geoffrey Griffin in ward 4K and made a complaint about his conduct with female teenage patients, which ultimately did not result in further action.
The handling of this complaint was a key precursor for the Commission of Inquiry. When Mr Gordon failed to get answers from senior health service management, he contacted a journalist and the extent of Griffin's alleged offending was publicly detailed.
The government announced a child safe governance review into the LGH as a result of evidence heard in the Commission of Inquiry, including repeated failures to respond to complaints about Griffin's conduct.
Mr Gordon is among eight LGH staff members named on a panel to assist in this work, along with experts in child trauma, governance and hospital administration, and union officials.
Amanda Duncan - the sister of Zoe Duncan, who was allegedly raped by a doctor in the LGH accident and emergency - is also one of the staff members chosen to provide guidance.
A victim-survivor expert reference group will provide advice to the review.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced the members of the panel as part of an update to parliament on Tuesday, with the first official meeting to occur on August 23 when the review starts.
"While the Commission of Inquiry is still in progress, the review has been introduced to drive immediate change," he said.
The review will be co-chaired by Professor Debora Picone AO and Adjunct Professor Karen Crawshaw.
Union officials Emily Shepherd, Tim Jacobson and Thirza White will also be on the panel, along with Helen McArdle of the Australian Medical Association.
The review will investigate the LGH's organisational structure, mandatory training and mandatory notifications, management and leadership, and recognising grooming behaviour with training sessions to be expanded across units.
The review will provide recommendations to the Health Department secretary by November, and the government has committed to putting them in place across the LGH and wider health system.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
