It's taken months of practice, passion, and dedication, but St Patrick's College Ensembles are ready to take the stage with Australian jazz great James Morrison this Saturday.
As part of the James Morrison Quartet performance at Launceston Convention Centre, the music students from the big band, concert band and drumline will play a series of standards with the celebrated trumpeter to a crowd of 750 people.
St Patrick's College instrumental music coordinator Fiona Mowat said preparation for the momentous performance had been intense, with students committing to after-school and weekend practice sessions, sometimes up to six hours a week.
"I push my students from day one to be better than what they think they can be, and part of that is giving them the processes and giving them the exposure to those extra teachers and setting the standards really high," Ms Mowat said.
"It's all about making sure they have the processes of learning, new styles, new skills, and also team building".
While the school traditionally sends students to the mainland to perform across the country, COVID has meant the hardworking students have not had the chance to showcase their talents live.
For many, this performance will be the time to finally play on the stage.
Music Captains Nicholas Reid and Charlton Allen agreed although the nerves hadn't hit, the anticipation was high.
"I've always known about James [Morrison] as an Australian jazz musician in particular. It's really cool to think that in less than a week, we're gonna be playing with him," Mr Allen said.
Mr Reid said the student's were excited to perform to make up for the missed mainland opportunities.
"Because of the current situation, we haven't been able to travel and we haven't been performing much, so to have performance opportunities at this scale is really quite something," he said.
For Ms Mowat, the performance will bring a personal journey full circle.
Through working with Mr Morrison as a year 11 student, and partaking in a serendipitous jam-session with him a year later, a spark was lit for Ms Mowat to pursue music.
"When I talk about that now it makes me smile, and makes me remember how lucky I am to have music, and that's what I want to give these guys,"
"I want them to have some sort of special experience, because they've missed out on the interstate tours, they've missed out on going away for a week as a group and playing,"
"This is about giving these guys the opportunity to have something that's life changing, and knowing that they can play at a level far beyond what people expect," Ms Mowat said.
