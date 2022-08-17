The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

St Patrick's College Ensembles will perform with Australian jazz legend James Morrison

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
August 17 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JAZZ: Members of St Patricks College music ensemble Ashlee Cherry, Cameron Cook, Melissa Woolridge, Nicholas Reid, Charlton Allen and Tuba player Cooper Herrey prepare for the concert with James Morrison. Picture: Paul Scambler

It's taken months of practice, passion, and dedication, but St Patrick's College Ensembles are ready to take the stage with Australian jazz great James Morrison this Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.