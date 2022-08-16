Tasmania's reputation for producing world-class rowers will continue at September's world championships.
A quartet of rowers from the state - Henry Youl, Georgia Nesbitt, Anneka Reardon and Alexandra Viney - have been selected in Australia's 53-strong team to compete in Racice, Czech Republic.
Youl rows with Launceston-based club Tamar and Nesbitt with Huon, while Reardon and para-rower Viney are both living on the mainland - Reardon in Canberra and Viney in Victoria.
Tasmanian Institute of Sport's head rowing coach Brett Crow, who works with the scholarship holders to train them for higher honours, estimated it was the most rowers the state has had in a world championships team "for a while".
"That's what the athletes strive for," he said.
"All the hard yards that they do, the missed life that they have through training all the time - it's basically seven days a week training, something like 16 sessions a week to get to that level.
"When they get to that level and go away to world champs, it's certainly rewarding for them being able to race on the world stage."
Crow believes all four of the Apple Isle athletes could medal at the event, with former Launceston Church Grammar rower Youl a strong chance.
"Henry's got himself into the men's eight and they got two silver medals from the world cups, so I would say that that boat would medal again," he said.
"When you look at it, all the boats should medal - all the athletes that are over there should medal."
Despite the silver medals at the world cups and the Royal Henley Regatta, Youl's men's eight underwent further seat trialing last week to finalise the crew.
Rohan Lavery, Nicholas Lavery, Benjamin Canham, Jackson Kench, Youl, Angus Widdicombe, Sam Hardy, William O'Shannessy, and cox Kendall Brodie were the successful crew.
Nesbitt and Reardon also claimed silver medals at World Cup 2 in Poland, with the former competing in the women's lightweight single scull and the latter alongside Lucy Coleman in the women's lightweight double sculls.
Tokyo Paralympian Viney - who has impairments to her elbow, forearm and hand due to a car accident - is in the PR3 mixed coxed four alongside Thomas Birtwhistle, Jessica Gallagher, James Talbot and cox Teesan Koo.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
