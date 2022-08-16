Days after qualifying for the Oatlands District Football Association grand final, Bothwell's Jamie Sokolski has added another award to his resume.
The Rabbits' star won the league's best and fairest, finishing with 26 votes, three clear of Campbell Town's Iain Campbell and eight ahead of Mt Pleasant's Tom Birchall.
Campbell Town's Blair McGillvery won the under-21 best and fairest award, polling eight votes in the count.
His Robins will face Triabunna this weekend for a spot in the grand final against Bothwell.
Bothwell qualified for next week's grand final with a 14.12 (96) to 7.9 (51) win over Campbell Town, while Triabunna kept their season alive with a 14.8 (92) to 8.7 (55) win against Mt Pleasant.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
