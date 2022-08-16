A decision was made this week regarding a controversial kennel license application in the State's north.
At the Northern Midlands council's monthly meeting on Monday night, councillors were tasked with either approving or denying a proposal to keep 12 Labradoodles at a 600-square metre residence.
The homeowner, Lisa Bartlett, already holds a license to house eight dogs at a facility on Phillip Street, Perth, where breeding is undertaken as a commercial venture under the business name of Tassie Devil Labradoodles.
However, breeding at the new facility would be prohibited under the Northern Midlands Interim Planning Scheme 2013 due to it being residentially zoned, until changes are made to the scheme later this year.
Ms Bartlett indicated that at such time she would ammend her application to allow breeding to occur.
"Council representatives came out to observe my business and saw that it was ethical and met all the guidelines, so that's why it's been approved," she said.
"This has been an eight-month process, in which I went and spoke to all of the people who had put in complaints, listened to their concerns, and rectified any misconceptions."
Councillor Jan Davis - who is also the chief executive at RSPCA Tasmania - was not present at Monday night's meeting, however, she had voted against approving Ms Bartlett's license several times in the past when the application was deffered.
Cr Davis said she did that due to the "unease" and objections of residents in the area.
A total of four objections were received by council, citing several concerns including impact to the environment, waste disposal, future breeding resulting in more than 12 dogs being at the property at one time, high probability of noise pollution from barking dogs, and danger to wildlife present in the area.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
