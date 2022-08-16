Controversial redevelopment application decision deferred

Less than two weeks since tractors rolled into Longford in protest of an $8.2m plan to redevelop the agricultural town's main street, councillors have voted on the proposed works.
The verdict - made at Northern Midland council's monthly meeting on Monday night - was to defer the decision on the application until the next meeting.
Out of the six councillors present, each of them agreed that was the most prudent measure to take.
Mayor Mary Knowles said the extension would give the council further time to take the public's feedback into account, particularly the concerns of the town's farmers and cycling community.
Councillor Ian Goninon said despite there being over 200 pages of information about the proposed works, there was not enough content visually demonstrating the difference in how the affected roads look now, compared to how they are set to look if the proposed works are approved.
"That's something I've asked to be brought along to the next council meeting so we can observe the variance," he said.
Councillor Janet Lambert said due to the recent attention the application garnered after a protest was held in Longford, community feedback "skyrocketed".
"Before the protest was held we didn't really hear anything from the public about the project - good or bad," she said.
"But now after they've made their feelings known, we owe it to them to take another look at things."
Cr Lambert hoped that extending the decision-making timeframe would not jeopardise any federal funding received, and recommended a precautionary letter be written to the government.
A spokesperson for the group that participated in the protest last week, Michael Morris, said he was happy the application had not been approved and believed a "happy medium" could be reached with the council, as long as all protuberances included were removed.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
