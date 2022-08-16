The Examiner
Decision on Longford streetscape project postponed

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
August 16 2022 - 5:30am
Controversial redevelopment application decision deferred

Less than two weeks since tractors rolled into Longford in protest of an $8.2m plan to redevelop the agricultural town's main street, councillors have voted on the proposed works.

