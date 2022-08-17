Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Located in sought-after 'Danbury Heights' is this impressive four-bedroom passive design home, situated to take in magnificent views of the mountain surrounds and the Tamar River.
Well-positioned on a large 2,062m2 allotment, this home has been carefully designed, facing north to take in all-day sun.
On entrance to the home, you will be impressed with the large staircase that brings you to the open-plan living and kitchen area; this space is enhanced by fantastic sunlight.
The kitchen has a luxurious feel and includes stone benchtops, quality appliances, and generous storage space. Off this is a great alfresco area, the perfect space to entertain while taking in those gorgeous views.
Upstairs sits the master bedroom which includes a walk-through robe and a large en-suite. Also included on this level is the second bedroom with a built-in robe, powder room, and a good size study nook.
Downstairs offers a second living space which also has access out to a second outdoor alfresco area. The third and fourth bedrooms are of good size and include built-in robes. Both bedrooms are serviced by a spacious bathroom and a separate toilet.
Externally the home features beautifully landscaped gardens and is fully fenced.
Located just minutes from conveniences and only a short drive to local schools and the Launceston CBD.
