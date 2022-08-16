The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Editorial | August 16 2022

By Editorial
Updated August 16 2022 - 12:55am, first published 12:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former PM Scott Morrison.

The notion a prime minister is simply the first among equals in cabinet has been a cornerstone of the Westminster system since Sir Robert Walpole formed his first government 301 years ago in 1721.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.