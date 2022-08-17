Rural councils leading the way in reform

Half way through the current reviews of local government in Tasmania we have just seen a snapshot of the future.
Not from the review board but from a number of rural councils deciding to levy each ratepayer to effectively subsidise the continued provision of GP services.
For Glamorgan-Spring Bay ratepayers its $90 a year.
It's a window into the future where councils will increasingly take whatever actions they can to maintain the local social, economic and environmental fabric of their communities. Their future is tied to the role of knitting together the threads that make a community liveable.
These councils have made a call that without a local GP practice the social fabric would be under stress and that stress flows through from a range of health risks to longer term social and economic risks. A community without certain access to basic health services is unlikely to attract or retain new populations.
Indeed quite the reverse, people are more likely to want to move to places where the basics can be provided.
The essence of any community is a mix of a bunch of hard infrastructure and services which enables a community to operate as a viable social and economic unit. The basics include access to health and safety, transport, communications, shelter, education, finance and economic activity.
A suite of important values are entwined with the infrastructure values including trust, identity, fit for purpose skills, belonging, a willingness to put back into the community and, hope.
When the infrastructure and values mesh they provide the wellspring for creativity, innovation and of course liveability.
The key point is that a decent mix of all these is required for a liveable community and especially if that community is to thrive. Local councils are more attenuated to this than distant governments.
In recent years many Tasmanian rural communities have been losing key infrastructure and services, a bank closes here and a school over there.
Often these moments are an early sign of a slippery slide towards ghost towns - and we have over 150 of these in Tasmania. But they can also be simply a sign of the complex factors driving liveability being out of whack.
Occasionally big governments step in but can be very heavy handed when they do act and often they just address the short term issues and leave. Knitting together the social fabric is an activity best undertaken locally and over time.
Globally this stewardship role is becoming the centrepiece what local councils do best. Pulling together the threads of liveability to make all the components work together, being on the alert for risks and opportunities and being agile enough to respond quickly.
While the abstract phrases of 'place shaping' and 'stewardship' and 'liveability' are bandied about, our rural councils have given us a very practical example of what they mean. They mean stepping in to protect the basic fabric of communities where big governments and big businesses don't care enough. They mean being at the coalface of managing the ever expanding range of risks ( and opportunities) that seem to pop up.
This happened during COVID where many councils moved much more quickly than either the State or the Commonwealth to put in place supports for families and business impacted by COVID. Launceston City Council was one of the first out of the blocks with rate relief for struggling businesses.
Councils are increasingly doing the heavy lifting around other threats to the social fabric most recently during natural disasters and now with their focus on homelessness and community mental health. Again councils are stepping up where big governments and big businesses are falling short.
There will of course be critics who point out that such subsidies and interventions distort the market, let the state and Commonwealth governments off the hook, set a precedent for other subsidies and potentially pull GPs away from other regional areas.
But the alternative is that communities become unsustainable. So councils will continue to step in and step up as well as advocate for a more sustainable system.
With the average age of Tasmanians in most rural areas being north of 50 the demand on health services will only increase apace.
At the moment neither our funding models for local government nor the skill sets are in place to best manage this complex new stewardship role. Decent funding and skilling up is the next step.
Our rural councils are ahead of the reform curve the key question is not if this place shaping and stewardship should happen but rather what it will look like at scale in the future and how best to support it.
