Long wait for mental health help for Coastal man after presenting to emergency department

A North-West woman has spoken of her anguish over the level of care her partner received while seeking urgent mental health help in the public hospital system.
A Coastal resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said her partner presented to the Emergency Department at the North West Regional Hospital on Thursday at about 10pm.
Advertisement
"Prior to that, we called through to the Spencer Clinic to make sure that there would be a psychiatrist available for them to see, and as part of that, he had to go through emergency to be assessed by a doctor who would then refer him to the CATT [Crisis Assessment and Treatment Team].
"But the CATT team never came.
"He sat there for over four hours until a nurse came over with a Lifeline card and told them to go home and someone will call him in 24 hours to call the lifeline number if they were in trouble."
The man did not receive the phone call until Monday morning, four days after they had gone to the emergency department.
During that time, the man's partner called the Department of Health complaints line.
"He's been screaming out for help. Nobody's heard him. Nobody will listen.
"It's taken four days. He could have been dead three days ago.
"He is lucky that he has family to help them."
Department of Health secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said emergency department mental health patients were treated on a case-to-case basis.
"Anyone presenting to our emergency departments with mental health concerns will be assessed and treated as per the outcome of the assessment.
"This may include being admitted if specialist mental health services are required.
"Not all consumers will be admitted.
"Only consumers assessed as being of high acuity or in need of specialised services are admitted.
"Consumers may be referred to other appropriate outpatient mental health services in the community."
Advertisement
READ MORE: Locum contracts going for $3500 in Tasmania
Premier, Health Minister, and Mental Health and Wellbeing Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the government was committed to improving the sector.
"Improving access to mental health services and supports for Tasmanians is an absolute priority for this government, wherever they are across the state.
"We have invested significantly in this area and will continue to invest to deliver the services and care Tasmanians need, including in the North-West, as we know that this investment will help Tasmanians live a happy and fulfilling life."
If you or someone you know has been affected by this story, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.