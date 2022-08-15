The coming of age classic, Freaky Friday, is set to debut in Tasmania for the first time.
Newstead College Year 11 and 12 students will premiere the musical on Wednesday.
The story follows mother Katherine Blake and teenage daughter, Ellie. Unable to understand one another, after swapping bodies, they begin to see the world through the other's eyes.
Student Jorja Sigtenhorst will play mother, Katherine, a role she had her heart set on. She said it had been challenging playing two wildly different characters.
"I'm more like Katherine, more uptight and organised. Ellie's a very different role for me, she's very out there, and so it was a lot for me to learn, but it's really helped me improve my confidence," she said.
Ms Sigtenhorst said the audience could expect variety, with the music ranging from ballad to jazz to blues.
"[The audience] are in for a show with lots of laughs, lots of emotions, just a rollercoaster really," she said.
Student Agnes Bissell will play daughter, Ellie, who she described as a "grumpy, annoyed teenager who takes her mum for granted".
"I think my voice really helps me [change characters] because I can switch my vocal from deep to high ... So I tend to use a higher voice for the mum, which helps me follow along with body language and everything else," she said.
Director Alarna Hingston said it was special seeing the leading actors draw on their experiences of family.
Students built the set and props, and will operate lighting, sound and projections.
Freaky Friday will run until Sunday August 20. Tickets can be purchased via the school office.
