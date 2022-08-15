Break O'Day eyes holiday homes as housing solution

A notice of motion to call on property owners to rent out their empty holiday homes has been raised for Break O'Day Council.
Councillor Janet Drummond put forward the notice of motion at the council's meeting on Monday, asking BODC Mayor Mick Tucker to ask property owners with empty houses to consider renting them out.
In the council agenda, Cr Drummond said the housing crisis in the east-coast municipality could be alleviated by opening up vacant housing to the market.
"This is a situation being witnessed throughout Australia, where families, young people, and others, cannot find rental accommodation and accommodation cannot be supplied to workers who are required in our tourist and other industries," Cr Drummond said.
The move follows similar initiatives by other councils around the country, such as Eurobodalla Shire in NSW.
Cr Tucker said the council had voted to investigate how council officers could go about actioning the motion, but would need to first identify the owners of unoccupied dwellings.
Although Australian Bureau of Statistics data indicates there are 1520 unoccupied houses in the region, this number is obscured by holiday homes being classified as 'unoccupied' that may not be empty.
However, he said the council had also pursued other initiatives to alleviate housing pressure with Centacare, and have written to the state government regarding opening the old St Helens Hospital site to the homeless after it ceases operating as a COVID clinic.
A report on housing options available to local government in region will be taken to the council's September meeting.
