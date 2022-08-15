The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Break O'Day Council to investigate renting holiday homes as a housing solution fix

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated August 16 2022 - 1:52am, first published August 15 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Break O'Day eyes holiday homes as housing solution

A notice of motion to call on property owners to rent out their empty holiday homes has been raised for Break O'Day Council.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.