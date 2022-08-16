A group of students from Giant Steps Tasmania are creating their own movies for the Focus on Ability national film festival.
It is the fifth year the not-for-profit, independent, registered school and therapeutic centre for children on the Autism Spectrum is set to participate in the event.
It is also the 14th year the Focus on Ability festival has run.
Last year, 265 films were entered from 21 countries, all vying for a piece of the event's $100,000 total prize money.
One of Giant Steps' students, Harry, received an "Honourable Mention" for his film "A Crumbly Tale", which centred around a protagonist whose bread became moldy, prompting him to travel back in time to buy a fresher loaf, however, he mistakenly went too far back, ending up in the 1800s.
"It was very cool for my work to be appreciated and I really enjoyed making it," he said.
Harry's classmate Josh is set to participate in the event for the fifth time, and said he keeps re-entering because of how much fun the creative process had proven to be.
"I change the subject and genre of the films I make each year I participate," he said.
"This year I'll be making a documentary about the various breeds of ducks in Tasmania."
Giant Steps' movie group teacher Danielle Whatley said the students were very excited to participate in the event.
"They love using the greenscreen to create different backgrounds for their films and a lot of the students are starting to experiment with stop motion animation by using materials like lego and clay," she said..
The School films and documentaries will be available for viewing and voting on August 24 via www.focusonability.com.au at around 10am Sydney time. The voting will then remain open until August 30 midnight Sydney time. Organisers have warned that for many years the difference between winning and coming second has been under five votes.
