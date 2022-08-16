Two Esperance Tjaltjraak Indigenous Rangers from Western Australia arrived in Hobart last Monday, before spending a week on a cultural exchange with the Larapuna community in the North-East.
According to the National Indigenous Australians Agency's webiste, the rangers' - who identify as Nyungar peoples - ancestral lands span over 30,000 square kilometres of Southern Western Australia, ranging from Culham Inlet to Israelite Bay along the Southern Ocean, and to the Salmon Gums in the North.
They are a critical part of their community and carry out important aspects of the obligation to care for country by protecting and rehabilitating the environment, managing invasive species, monitoring and surveying for endangered species, and protecting sites of cultural and historical significance.
Their Tasmanian exchange included a formal cultural welcome, a wakulina landscape tour, discussions on land management parallels and local history, as well as the organizing of a reciprocal exchange to Wudjari Boodja.
One of the two visiting rangers, Hayley Graham, said upon arrival in Launceston, she and fellow ranger Jeremy Smith met up with several elders, as well as the Larapuna rangers, to undertake a smoke ceremony at the Larapuna lighthouse aimed at clearing the area of any bad energy, before going exploring.
"From there, we travelled to Anson's Bay and participated in the annual Larapuna Community Beach Clean-up, which is a community-organised event where we collected, counted, and sorted 1000 items of marine debris from a 30 kilometre remote beach inside Mt William National Park," she said.
"While hiking, we also stopped to remove an invasive weed called sea spurge."
Mr Smith said he noticed several similarities with the Larapuna rangers, while also learning a few new things.
"They have the same sort of battles as us, with weed control, marine debris, and people four-wheel driving and quad-biking through national parks," he said.
"It was good to see their method for cleaning up sea splurge, because that's a major problem back in Esperance, so I'm keen to put that into practice back home, because it's a major threat to some of the key shorebird species that WA and Tasmania have."
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
