Construction on a $1.9 million ambulance station at Beaconsfield began on Monday, the first of six regional stations to be rolled out by the state government.
The two-bay ambulance station, to be built over 12 months by Devonport-based contractor Mead Con, will have training room facilities, amenities, and "improved infection control measures".
The new station on Shaw Street will replace the old site which is currently shared with Beaconsfield District Health Services.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said in a statement on Monday that planning for new ambulance stations at Oatlands, Longford and Bicheno were underway, and negotiations for new stations at Bridgewater and Queenstown were progressing.
Mr Rockliff said construction for the Bridgewater and Queenstown stations would begin later in the year.
The push to build more regional ambulance stations comes as Tasmania records the longest wait times for ambulance services in the country, with latest figures showing an average wait time of 14.8 minutes.
