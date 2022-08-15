Child safety staffing shortages described as a 'perfect storm'

The government has started to address the 40 staff vacancies across Tasmania's child safety system and will attempt to use relief positions to handle "fluctuating" demand, but the minister has warned it could be a long process.
Sixteen of the positions have been filled with another recruitment drive to start in days, while University of Tasmania fourth year social work students will be offered "partly paid" positions for their work placements in the sector.
Advertisement
Education, Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch said $2 million in equipment upgrades would be provided for child safety workers including better video conferencing, and new unit coordinators would be appointed to carry out administrative tasks.
Child safety workforce issues have been highlighted throughout the Commission of Inquiry, including claims workers have been unable to adequately respond to growing demand to support at-risk children.
Mr Jaensch said the government had faced a range of difficulties in filling advertised positions.
"It's a very, very tight jobs market at the moment particularly for allied health staff who we want to have in a number of settings across our public service, and that they'll be needed elsewhere as well," he said.
"We're in a perfect storm at the moment though. We have got very high employment rates, we've got a lot of demand for the people with the skills that we need.
"We've got many people who are coming through our child safety system who are moving onto other roles within our Department of Communities and other essential services."
The dismantling of Communities Tasmania and upcoming transfer of child safety functions into the Department of Education in October has been heavily criticised by unions, but Mr Jaensch said he believed this would ease information sharing problems.
The equipment upgrades - including Surface Pros for workers - was aimed at helping in this transition, he said.
The Community and Public Sector Union Tasmania is balloting child safety workers for potential industrial action in the coming weeks which could involve stop work meetings or walk offs.
Secretary Thirza White said the minister's announcement was "more of the same" and she believed it would not ease pressure on workers.
"What we needed to see today was intervention and a package that included incentive to stay, to take on harder staff roles in regions, competitive pay, improved careers, mental health support," she said.
"What we know from the government's own records is that there's been at least 40 vacancies for the last year, and about 200 kids not allocated to a case worker.
"The reality is that these children are known to child safety, they're not allocated to a case worker, and they are at increased risk. However workers are also at increased risk of burnout too."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.