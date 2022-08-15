Advertisement
The iconic King Island races could be in trouble for the second year in a row.
After the King Island Racing Club had its 2021-22 season decimated by Covid, it is now facing a chronic shortage of horses for 2022-23.
The club has sent out an urgent SOS for help to save the new season.
Club president Audrey Hamer said after last week's annual meeting that there were currently only 10 gallopers and 12 pacers available to race.
"Unless we get at least 18 gallopers and 12 pacers we are not able to go ahead this season," she said.
Those numbers would allow for three gallops races (two less than ideal) and two harness races at each meeting.
Disturbingly, Hamer said the club was also short of trainers, owners and helpers.
"The committee is willing and able to go ahead and trainers have been asked to try to source more horses so they can confirm how many will be available to race here," she said.
"However the cut-off is September 1.
"We need people to put up their hands ASAP otherwise we will have no choice but to cancel the coming season."
The seven scheduled meetings are on December 3, December 17, Boxing Day, New Year's Day, January 14, January 21 and January 28.
King Island had only two race meetings last season before Tasracing pulled the pin due to Covid concerns.
At the time, Tasracing put out a statement saying: "Given the current risk for people travelling to King Island, public health advice and the racing club's own position, Tasracing has cancelled the remainder of the King Island racing season."
Four race meetings were lost.
Tasracing said stakes from the cancelled meetings would be used to pay subsidies to King Island trainers who had horses in work.
Brighton harness trainer Mark Reggett has been disqualified for seven months over a positive swab.
A pre-race blood sample taken from the Reggett-trained Buster Byron before he won in Hobart on June 3 showed a TCO2 level above the permitted threshold.
Advertisement
Stewards said Reggett admitted breaching Rule 190 (1) which states that a horse must be presented free of all prohibited substances.
Buster Byron was disqualified from the race and the new winner is Lorimertyrell.
Reggett has been enjoying a good season winning 11 races, including the $30,000 Tassie Golden Apple, with only 29 runners.
Racing memorabilia will be among an estimated $7000 worth of items to be auctioned at a fund-raiser during the race meeting at Mowbray on Sunday.
It includes a signed photo of Damien Oliver winning the 2002 Melbourne Cup on Media Puzzle and Still A Star's framed colours signed by Brendon McCoull and Bill Ryan.
Alf Matthews will be guest speaker at the function and has donated a hosted table for six in the Terrace Restaurant at Flemington during any meeting outside of the Melbourne Cup carnival.
Advertisement
The bigger donated items will be auctioned live at 3.15pm after race six and the rest at a silent auction closing after race seven.
The function includes a buffet lunch starting at noon and all proceeds will go to Tasmanian Turf Club staff member Tameaka who is battling breast cancer.
Tickets are available from the club.
Several big guns are due to step out at the Spreyton trials on Tuesday morning.
Alpine Wolf, Summer Fire, Miss Tuppence, Azara and Le Cadeau make up the field for the first of the 800m divisions at 11am.
Magic Millions 2YO winner Jaguar Stone is in the following trial while 3YO Classic runner-up Emily will go around later in the morning.
Advertisement
Alpine Wolf is nominated for the Open Handicap (1220m) at Mowbray on Sunday which could turn out to be a mini Newmarket Handicap preview.
Other entries include Music Addition, Vivilici, Algernon, Gee Gee Secondover and Blaze Forth.
This week's Mowbray meeting will be the last on turf before the night season starts on Wednesday October 5.
The eight programmed races have attracted a massive 160 entries of which 35 are in the 1220m Maiden and 24 in the 1620m Maiden.
Both those races carry $20,000 in Tasbred bonuses.
Starting on Sunday week, there are five consecutive meetings at Spreyton.
Advertisement
The rescheduled Hobart harness meeting on Tuesday night will have Sky 1 coverage for all but the first two races.
The 10-race card was postponed on Sunday due to the state of the track.
The meeting features the opening heats of the 2YO Sweepstakes, one for colts and geldings and one for fillies.
Karalta Artemis was $1.45 for the colt and geldings' division before the meeting was called off.
First-starter Gigi I Got This was $2.30 for the fillies' heat but has now been scratched, leaving Cee Tee Chelsea a warm favourite ahead of Chasing Frankie, Reely Nauti and Big Energy.
There are further heats on Sunday night leading into two $26,000 finals on September 3.
Advertisement
Harjeet opened favourite for the Free-For-All at $1.80 ahead of The Shallows at $2.80, Diamonds N Cash at $5.00 and Kadar at $8.50.
Bookmakers are half prepared to forgive Montana Storm for his shock defeat at Mowbray a fortnight ago when $1.30 and have him favourite for the Rating 70-79 Pace but nowhere near as short.
He was $3.00 when betting ceased on Sunday.
Early mail for Hobart -
GOING GREAT GUNS (R2 No. 2): Only just collared by Lifeofbrian last start after spending most of race in death. Beat the others easily.
MAJOR LESTER (R8 No. 11): Gave away too big a start last time. Huge run previous outing when split Kadar and Montana Storm.
Advertisement
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.