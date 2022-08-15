Three charged with aggravated armed robbery over NW incident

Three people have been charged with aggravated armed robbery after an incident at a Devonport home on Saturday.
Police said a man received a facial wound during the incident and received medical treatment.
They said the incident was isolated and between people who knew each other.
They said Devonport detectives charged:
Police said the three were bailed to appear at the Devonport Magistrates Court at a later date.
Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact detectives at the Devonport CIB on 6478 4036 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at crimestopperstas.com.au or on 1800 333 000.
