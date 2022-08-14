The world is in a climate crisis - and a unique installation for the West Coast is hoping to document it.
A development application has been lodged with the West Coast Council for a climate change 'black box', with the proposed location off the Lyell Highway near the Queenstown airport.
A joint project from proponents including Revolver, Glue Society and the University of Tasmania and more, the black box will be designed to record hundreds of data sets, measurements and interactions relating to the health of the planet, the application outlines.
"Similar to the cock-pit voice recorder on an airplane, Earth's Black Box will also record every major speech, media headline, peer reviewed article, and tweet in relation to climate change, in order to give crucial context to the data," the DA supporting document reads.
"The ultimate aim is for the Earth's Black Box initiative to last countless generations and become a symbol of our species' quest for survival."
This will all take place in an installation 16 metres long and four metres high, consisting of three key compartments surrounded by three layers of steel and concrete. The roof will be made up of 36 solar panels, underneath layers of toughened glass.
West Coast Council general manager David Midson said this was the kind of project that could only happen in a "remote and wild" area such as the West Coast.
"The West Coast is a part of the world where you can see history, not just in human timescales but geographical ones," he said. "In that context, I think this fits really well."
He said there could be a perception that regions with as strong of an industrial history or focus as the West Coast could be seen as detached from conversations and awareness around climate change.
That wasn't an accurate assessment, he said.
"We produce 25 per cent of the state's renewable energy, and we have many more trees than we have people. We're producing the minerals we need to power the green energy revolution.
"We might be industrious and get on the with the job, but the work we do here is really contributing to climate action."
The DA can be viewed on the council website until August 22.
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?
