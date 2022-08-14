Grace Tame thanks AG for taking sexual abuse seriously

Grace Tame has thanked national Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus for taking the issue of sexual abuse seriously, in response to his step towards nationally consistent consent laws.
A national review of sexual assault and child abuse laws across Australia will be taking place as a result of the strong advocacy of Tasmanian sexual assault survivor Grace Tame.
The review will look at the definitions of consent for sexual assault and child abuse within state and territory legislation, with a view to creating consent laws that are replicated across the country.
Ms Tame posted her thanks on social media on Sunday.
"This is a very special letter. It is the result of survivors and advocates working tirelessly over many years," Ms Tame said.
"Thank you as well to the Grace Tame Foundation team, and to all the state and territory Attorneys-General for lisening. Lived experience is shaping history."
It comes as all Attorney-Generals across Australia agreed to a five-year work plan to strengthen criminal justice responses to sexual assault.
Mr Dreyfus wrote in the letter that the national review will conduct a comparative analysis of state and territory laws dealing with sexual assault and child abuse.
He said there are three priority areas, including strengthening legal frameworks, building justice sector capacity and collective action on criminal justice responses to sexaul assault.
Many legislative issues would be reviewed, he said, including definitions, offences, maximum and minimum penalties, online behaviours, grooming and stealthing.
"The review will identify the impact of any substantive inconsistencies between legal frameworks, any gaps in criminalised conduct, and explore best practice approaches," he said in the letter.
"Your advocacy has played a significant role in making this work happen, and for that I thank you."
