Heavy rain and strong south-easterly winds occurred across much of eastern and southern Tasmania on Sunday.
Tasmania SES responded to around 100 requests for assistance during the severe weather event in southern Tasmania. The north of the state had previously been forecast to be hit with the same weather system but was downgraded last minute. Acting Director Leon Smith said Tasmania SES had responded to requests for assistance from about 9am on Sunday.
"Initially the incidents were north of Hobart, in the Brighton and Bagdad areas and then as the weather event moved, we saw a big increase in activity in the Huon and Dover areas," he said.
The heavy rain and strong winds - caused by a slow-moving low-pressure system - are expected to move away to the east of Tasmania during Monday evening, with more settled weather conditions expected during Tuesday and Wednesday.
Meteorologist Alex Meltsis said last month was the third driest July on record.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
