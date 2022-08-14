Anti-protest law battles to continue

Democratic protests against anti-protest legislation will continue in the lead up to the Legislative Council's decision on whether to pass the laws.
Speaking after recent protest events that took place in Launceston and Hobart, Australian Institute Anne Kantow fellow Rachel Hay said civil society groups will continue to keep advocating against the bill and its attack on the peaceful protest.
She said some of the bill's major issues include broad wording, and its disproportionate penalties.
"People are aware that it could affect a broad range of peaceful protest activities, including holding a placard on parliament lawns, handing out flyers at markets, or asking people to sign a petition on the sidewalk.
"It also has implications for people experiencing homelessness, where it makes it an offence to obstruct the passage of a vehicle or pedestrian on a street...government are trying to assauge those concerns but there's not enough in this bill to do that.
"These are our disadvantaged groups and how are they going to trust police officers to apply such a broad law."
University of Tasmania law lecturer Benjamin J Richardson said protesting, particularly climate protests, would continue to happen until stronger laws against greenhouse gas emissions were passed.
"People who are at the coalface of this are so deeply concerned that they will just accept the punishment because the alternative of doing nothing, and not doing enough, is a worse scenario," Professor Richardson said.
"Protestors are not trying to destroy people's livelihoods, they are wanting to change society and the economy to create jobs that are sustainable.
Professor Richardson said if the state laws are passed this time around, it is likely environmentalists would challenge in the High Court.
"Original 2015 anti-protest legislation was successfully challenged by Bob Brown in the High Court, which ruled that it violated, in part, the implied freedom of political communication, which is considered a necessary pillar of democracy that the constitution enshrines," he said.
"If the Tasmanian law passes, it will be a similar constitutional challenge."
