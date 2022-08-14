Stadium fanatics had the chance to understand the science behind UTAS stadium as the Beaker Street festival finished on Sunday.
Tasmanian manager of the Hawthorn Football club David Cox, sports scientist Casey Mainsbridge, and stadium staff, talked about the science of on-field high performance during game day.
The tour also had a specific focus on the way players are tracked and measured in order to adapt play, and the psychology behind being an elite athlete.
Director of the Beaker Street Festival, Dr Margo Adler said the event was one of the most exciting activities in the festival.
"It's one of the best stadiums in Australia, it's won some major awards. And there's this incredible technology that they use to trim the grass. It's interesting stuff that your normally don't get to hear," Dr Adler said.
Although the Beaker Street festival has come to an end, National Science Week has just begun.
National Science Week is held August 13-21.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
