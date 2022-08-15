George Town brawl over litter turned nasty

A George Town man who lost his cool when a long time enemy threw litter into his garden received a wholly suspended jail sentence when he appeared in the Supreme Court in Launceston.
Stuart Peter McGee, 44, pleaded guilty to assault and destroy property on September 3, 2021.
The court heard that McGee and Lee Ronald Bannon, 43, had a history of antagonism which stretched back to high school.
It even resumed when McGee came back from interstate in 2019.
Justice Robert Pearce said McGee had taken upon himself to clean up litter in the neighbourhood.
"The complainant motivated by spite discarded litter on your lawn, including on the day of this offence, take away food packaging and cigarettte butts," Justice Pearce said in sentencing.
McGee confronted the complainant who was sitting in a car about 500m away from McGee's home.
He threw the rubbish through the open window of Mr Bannon's car.
He pulled on his seat belt and punched him twice in the mouth.
Justice Pearce said that if the assault had stopped there it would have been far less serious.
However, McGee then attempted a third punch but struck and shattered a perspex visor on the man's car.
"A small piece of perspex entered the eye," he said.
Justice Pearce said the injury was serious causing a laceration to the man's cornea and requiring three sessions of surgery.
"The complainant lost most of the sight in the eye and the impact on his life has been profound," he said.
Justice Pearce said McGee had not intended the consequences but the impact had made it serious.
"No sentence can make up for the damage to the eye," he said.
Justice Pearce said the antagonism had not ceased and something was thrown threw the window of McGee's house prompting the owner to evict him.
He now lives at a caravan park which resulted in him being unsuitable for a home detention order.
"The violence was out of character and was prompted by the particular circumstances of conflict with the complainant," he said.
He said the offence did not require actual imprisonment but handed down a 10 month wholly suspended jail term.
Justice Pearce also ordered that he do 105 hours of community service.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
