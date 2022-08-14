Teen threatened restaurant staff with fake gun, police claim

A teenager is in custody after they allegedly threatened staff at a Devonport McDonalds on Saturday afternoon.
Tasmania Police received reports that a male had threatened staff with a gun, and when they arrived arrested a 17-year-old who was allegedly in possession of an imitation firearm.
"The youth, who had previously been banned from the store, has been charged with aggravated assault," Detective Sergeant Jen Hawkins said.
"There were no injuries sustained by any staff member or member of the public during the incident."
The teenager was bailed to appear in the Devonport youth court at a later date.
Detective Sergeant Hawkins said police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident, or who has dashcam footage from the area around 1.30pm on Saturday.
Anyone with information should contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
