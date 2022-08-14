Chinese ambassador's comparison 'absurd'

The remark by China's Ambassador to Australia, Mr Xiao Qian, given during his speech at the Australian National Press Club, is absurd.
Not to mention the comparison is plainly unsound.
This comparison reflected a lack of understanding of how the system in a truly democratic country like Australia works.
Suppose there is a cry from people in Tasmania to become independent from the Federation of Australia, there will surely be a Referendum, as in if Scotland wants to be independent from the United Kingdom.
It will not be the case that the Commonwealth will then use force to suppress Tasmanians.
The remark also reflected a serious lack of historical knowledge which should not have happened to someone in a position of an Ambassador to Australia.
Tasmania used to be the Colony of Tasmania. However, the Colony of Tasmania, in agreement with other colonies, agreed to form the Federation back in 1901.
