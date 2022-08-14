The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Remarks by China's Ambassador 'plainly unsound'

August 14 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chinese ambassador's comparison 'absurd'

The remark by China's Ambassador to Australia, Mr Xiao Qian, given during his speech at the Australian National Press Club, is absurd.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.