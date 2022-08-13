The Examiner

29-year-old man from Lutana detected with breath analysis reading of .216

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated August 13 2022 - 6:59am, first published 6:48am
Southern Tasmanian man charged after being detected four times over limit following crash

A 29-year-old man from Lutana has been charged with high-range drink driving after he was detected four times over the limit on Friday.

