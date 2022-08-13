Southern Tasmanian man charged after being detected four times over limit following crash

A 29-year-old man from Lutana has been charged with high-range drink driving after he was detected four times over the limit on Friday.
Tasmania Police say around 11:45pm the man was involved in a crash, where he ran into a parked vehicle on Risdon Road before leaving the crash scene without providing his details.
A short time later, the man narrowly avoided a second collision on the Brooker Highway.
He was intercepted by police and returned a breath analysis reading of .216
The man has been disqualified from driving for 12 months and will appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court charged with driving a motor vehicle while exceeding prescribed alcohol limit, driver involved in crash and failing to stop, failure to have proper control of vehicle and driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
Acting Sergeant Monique Featherstone from Glenorchy Police Station said it was lucky no one was injured or killed in the incident.
"Enough is enough. There is never any excuse to drink drive."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
