A late 19th century home has been demolished in Wellington street, which was previously identified in the 2007 Launceston Heritage Study as a place of local significance.
While the house was flagged as being on the Heritage Study as it was not heritage listed so the site was able to be demolished with the correct permit.
If an application to demolish a building meets the requirements of the planning scheme, it does not need to go through a public advertising process.
The house was built in 1900 and the property was sold in January 2022 for just over $671,000.
In 2018, City of Launceston chief officer Michael Stretton said the current work being undertaken by the City of Launceston is to review the existing list, identify key heritage precincts, and consider whether further properties should be listed in the Planning Scheme.
Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said this review was completed in June this year.
"An initial tranche of place and precinct listings resulting from the project have already been included in Launceston's Local Provisions Schedule for the Tasmanian Planning Scheme, which came into effect earlier this month," he said.
"The amendment process required to formalise nominations is to be managed and prepared by the council and reviewed and determined by the Tasmanian Planning Commission."
More than 1500 properties are currently afforded some form of heritage protection in the Launceston municipality, Cr van Zetten said there can be differing views on what should and should not be listed.
In regards to the Wellington property, the application to demolish was approved by the City of Launceston in January as no codes relating to historic heritage values applied.
The overall Heritage List Review aims to ensure that the heritage and built character of Launceston is adequately protected into the future, Cr Van Zetten said.
"The project examined recommendations for heritage place listings from a range of previous studies including the Launceston Heritage Study and the 'Twentieth Century Architecture in Launceston' review, as well as existing Local Heritage Places, to assess the significance of identified properties using the criteria required by the new Tasmanian Planning Scheme," Cr van Zetten said.
"Now that the scheme is in place, future work will include engagement with the owners of other properties nominated in the review before formalising listings through amendments to the Local Provisions Schedule."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
