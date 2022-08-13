The Examiner
Tasmania Police's new highway patrol car taken off road two days after debut following crash

Clancy Balen
Clancy Balen
Updated August 13 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:30am
A new Tasmania Police Kia Stinger highway patrol car at ANZAC parade, 2022. Picture: Paul Scambler

A Tasmanian Police officer has been released from hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the Midland Highway in the state's South on Friday night involving a new highway patrol vehicle that was launched two days earlier.

