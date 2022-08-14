Times Past: Tasmania's health system predicted

"In 10 years, Tasmania, like the rest of the country, should have worked out a more efficient way of using its depleted doctor workforce while still attending to a steadily increasing number of patients. If we haven't, we will be in trouble".
On this day in 2006 The Examiner's Alison Andrews presented the third part in a special series on Tasmania's health system, anticipating how the workforce would look in the coming decades.
"If you need a doctor in 2016, don't presume it will be the familiar features of the family medico smiling back at you," Ms Andrews wrote.
"Government and health industry leaders are already talking about the new public hospital model that they expect to develop in the next decade that will see the acute care facilities in the state's three regions streamlined into more efficient models that concentrate on day surgery, accident and emergency and women's and children's services".
The special report said non-acute treatments that were usually reserved for hospitals would be pushed to primary health providers, GPs, and smaller rural hospitals, but noted that the state was facing an increasingly dire shortage of qualified GPs.
It noted an increasing demand for GP services due to an ageing population, and the resulting increase in diseases, medical conditions and disabilities associated with age.
It was predicted fewer GPs would own their own clinic, and the bulk of minor issues would be seen by nurse practitioners rather than doctors.
Rural Tasmanian GP Tim Flanagan said at the time he predicted that by 2016 there would be fewer young GPs, and regional hospitals would be small but would need to see higher volumes of critically ill patients.
Ms Andrews report noted that a 2005 Tasmanian GP Workforce census had also concluded Tasmania was the worst performing state in providing health services to its population.
Obesity, low rates of healthy eating, and lack of exercise had put the state in a "vicious cycle" as reductions in bulk-billing GPs, and out-of-hours access pushed people to overstretched and inefficient public services.
Today, as the number of bulk-billing clinics in the state continue to shrink, and councils are forced to step in to subsidise health-care costs, Ms Andrews' prediction of trouble seems prescient.
