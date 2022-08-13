Republican leader warns of a scare campaign repeat

Two campaigns - one Yes, one No - could receive public funding, but nothing would stop Hanson leading a crowd-funded alternative.
Levy says there is a strong chance the No campaign will run a two-pronged attack seen during Brexit, when the official Leave campaign worked in tandem by an inflammatory unofficial group led by Nigel Farage.
But he says Hanson's rhetoric is likely to play to a small base but ultimately backfire. "The conversation actually might not budge it very much. That's precisely what we saw [over] ... same-sex marriage," he says.
"[Australians] already had a long-standing view about the place of gay people in society. We may well see that [again]."
The Voice concept emerged from the 2017 Uluru Statement, which received input from local traditional owners, Indigenous community organisations, and Indigenous leaders.
But Country Liberal Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has framed the idea as an "Indigenous elite", disconnected from local communities, simply maintaining access to the "gravy train".
Her comments were publicly backed by a cross-section of conservative MPs.
Don't underestimate the capacity of a scare campaign to make it close.- Greg Barnes
Greg Barnes, who chaired the doomed pro-republic campaign, says the arguments are a "repeat" of what he faced in 1999.
"It's as though Abbott and co. pulled out the playbook and said: What can we use from that?," he says.
"They'll say it's an elitist issue. The teals are into it, the Greens are into it, Labor's into pandering to its latte-sipping set ... I'm not sure that the community buys it now."
His confidence partly centres on Albanese's support, given winning a referendum against an incumbent Prime Minister is "almost impossible". "[John Howard] was virulently opposed to a republic and campaigned very effectively against it. You had the double-whammy in our case ... It was certainly a large factor," he says.
Division within the republican movement over a model played into Howard's hands, Barnes says.
He knows how it feels for a referendum to slip through his fingers. Support for the republic had soared, but buckled after a "concerted, brutal, and unscrupulous" backlash.
"Don't underestimate the capacity of the scare campaign to make it close, but no cigar ... While some of these arguments might seem far-fetched, if you say them often enough, they're effective," he says.
