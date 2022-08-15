New senior student facilities for St Marys District School in the state's east coast have inched closer to reality with the appointment of a building contractor.
Spreyton-based building company AJR Construct has been hired to complete the $1.63 million upgrade to the year 11 and 12 campus.
The upgrades will include refurbishments of existing areas, as well as new technology and arts spaces for the senior students.
Work is expected to commence at the beginning of 2023, and is projected to be completed within the year.
The school, which takes in student's from across the state's North and east-coast, has been the site of major upgrades since 2019.
Principal Carolyn Watson said at the time the upgrades would help retain students for year 11 and 12, and bring new families to the area.
Lyons Liberal MHR John Tucker said the works "would provide greater options for future generations of learners and their families".
