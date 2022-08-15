The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

AJR Construct locked in for million dollar upgrade to St Marys District School

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
August 15 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCHOOLS IN: Year 12 student Justin, John Tucker MP, principal Carolyn Watson, AJR's James Pitcher, and year 11 student Nakita at St Marys District School. Picture: Supplied

New senior student facilities for St Marys District School in the state's east coast have inched closer to reality with the appointment of a building contractor.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.