Alleged daylight assault and robbery in Princes Square, Launceston

A man was assaulted and robbed in Princes Square in broad daylight on Friday, according to Tasmania Police.
At approximately 4:20pm on 11 August 2022 a 52-year-old male was assaulted by other two males in Princes Square at Launceston.
During the assault, the 52-year-old male had his mobile phone stolen.
Following an investigation by police, a 48-year-old male from Western Junction and a 32-year-old male from Launceston have been taken into custody regarding this incident and charged with aggravated robbery.
Both men have been bailed to appear at the Launceston Court of Petty Sessions.
Police stressed that the three males were known to each other, and this was an "isolated incident".
Any witnesses to the incident are being asked to come forward and ring the police helpline on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
