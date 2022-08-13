South Launceston got the chocolates in the final home-and-away round but it will count for little when the Bulldogs and Meander Valley meet again in finals next weekend.
The Bulldogs kept the Sunettes scoreless in the first half and ran out 4.6 (30) to 2.1 (13) winners at Youngtown Oval on Saturday.
Advertisement
Angela Mayne, Christina Ciffo and Hayley Breward were South Launceston's best while Sophie Townsend, Brianna Bowen and Dakota de Haan contributed well for the Sunettes.
Aprille Crooks booted two and Georgia Brain and Paige Crooks got one each for the victors in the NTFAW division one clash.
Captain Charlotte How and Meg Wilkinson were Meander Valley's goal-kickers.
George Town will face Evandale in the finals.
The Saints accounted for Longford 5.6 (36) to 3.0 (18) at Longford.
The Tigers, who didn't win a game this season, put up a great fight and were within two points at half-time.
Jasmine Digney, Isabella Brunacci and Tyeisha Hinds were handy for George Town.
Alanah Boyack, Jade Nichols and Shae Nichols were among Longford's better performers.
Letitia Hancock slotted two for the winners.
Boyack, Claire Worker and Ebony Thow kicked the Tigers' goals.
Deloraine and Evandale had byes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.