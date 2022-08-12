Police officer injured in St Peters Pass crash, Tasmania Police provide further details of crash

UPDATE:
Police are continuing to investigate a crash involving a marked police car and a grey Mazda station wagon Friday evening.
Police and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 5pm, after the police officer involved notified authorities.
Preliminary investigations indicate both cars were travelling north on the highway when the crash occurred.
"The police car appears to have been hit by the vehicle which was travelling behind it on the highway," said Inspector Grant Twining.
"Traffic diversions were in place for some time to allow crash investigators to examine the scene, and police would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding," he said.
"The male police officer, who was the sole occupant of the police car, was taken to hospital by helicopter with potentially serious injuries," he said.
"Thankfully, those injuries are now not believed to be life-threatening."
The occupants of the other car were not physically injured in the crash.
"Crash investigators are continuing to conduct inquiries, and as is normal process for a crash involving police, the Tasmania Police Professional Standards Unit will monitor the investigation."
Anyone with information or relevant dash cam footage is asked to contact police on 131 444.
EARLIER: Police and emergency services remain at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Midland Highway near St Peters Pass.
The crash involved a marked police car and another vehicle, which were both travelling north, about 2km north of Oatlands.
Circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated.
One police officer, who was the sole occupant of the police car is being taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries'.
The people in the other vehicle were not physically injured in the crash.
As is normal process for a crash involving police, the Tasmania Police Professional Standards Unit will be advised and will monitor the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police on 131 444.
EARLIER:
Tasmania Police and emergency services are on scene of a serious crash on the Midlands Highway near St Peters Pass.
One person has been injured.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
