An alternative motion on extending urban greening has been supported by City of Launceston councillors.
Councillor Tim Walker brought a notice of motion in an effort to highlight the need to extend the greening strategy to suburbs in the Launceston municipality.
Cr Walker said he wanted to see further areas incorporated into the Greater Launceston plan.
While Cr Walker had put forward the motion, an alternative motion was suggested by chief executive officer, Michael Stretton.
This alternative was council provide its in-principle support for the provision of additional green spaces adjacent to and/or within suburban business districts such as (but not limited to) Kings Meadows, Mowbray, St Leonards and Newstead and requests the chief executive officer to investigate the need and options that exist to deliver additional green spaces with a report to be provided back to council.
The 'Greening of Launceston' Memorandum of Understanding was adopted by council in May 2022, the motion will be complimentary of this memorandum.
The memorandum seeks to enhance Launceston's central green spaces by increasing the number of street trees, plantings and arbour systems across the urban realm.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
