The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston council support a motion to support green spaces in outer suburbs

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
August 13 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREEN: City of Launceston council look at spreading the greening strategy to outer suburbs. Picture: File

An alternative motion on extending urban greening has been supported by City of Launceston councillors.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.