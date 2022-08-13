The newly formed CWA Launceston City branch are committed to working with charity organisation, Strike It Out.
The partnership was cemented with the presentation of a $700 cheque from the CWA's High Tea Fundraiser.
Advertisement
Branch vice-president Sharon Hutton said as CWA branch they like to keep their ear to the ground about community needs.
"Strike It Out it such a good organisation," she said.
"It's now serving the entire state, and it's not just Launceston. Low income families, the homeless, anyone they can help, they do. It's a no brainer to support such a great cause."
Strike It Out founder Kirsten Ritchie said she was overwhelmed with the support from the CWA.
"The CWA are a lovely group of people and they do so much," she said.
The money will go towards purchasing food supplies. Not only do Strike It Out offer hot meals twice a week but also send out food parcels for those in need.
Ms Hutton said moving forward Strike It Out will be the main organisation CWA Launceston City will contribute towards.
"Kirsten gets no government funding. She gets no help from council. Strike It Out run on public donations," she said.
"We want to help out in any way we can."
The CWA Launceston City branch was only recently launched to operate the CWA shop in St John Street.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.