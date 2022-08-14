"To lose one Josh Kennedy may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness."
The ABC's Richard Hinds summed up the past two weeks perfectly on Twitter as the AFL world saw not one, but two Josh Kennedys retire.
A quick search of the bird app, which is usually one of the more toxic things going around, sees almost nothing but love for both men, who carved out amazing AFL careers despite being trade bait at one time or another.
Scrolling through Twittter's photos of the two, the top one is a combined post saying farewell to the pair - eerily similar to what this is - but the second picture shows the off-field character of the West Coast edition.
Seemingly at a child's birthday party, JJK is with his daughter, dressed in a fairy princess costume, showing he'll do anything for his family despite the potential of being ridiculed.
It was similar for his teammates too - he's a man that would do anything for those around him.
His heir apparent Oscar Allen spoke with The Inner Sanctum about the impact he's had on his career.
"JK's a legend. He has so much respect around the AFL industry and it's not just because he's a great player, but because he's a great bloke as well," Allen said.
"He's been somewhat of a mentor for me for the last five years and I've really enjoyed working with him.
"He's had a terrific career and I wish him nothing but the best."
It wasn't only teammates leaving their memories of West Coast's leading goal-kicker of all time.
Collingwood's Mason Cox took to Twitter to share his memory of the Eagle, which came at one of the Pies' worst moments - after the 2018 grand final.
"I remember being inconsolable after losing such a close game and then as I was walking out of the change rooms, JK walked by - beer in hand and medal around his neck," Cox Tweeted.
"The smile on the man's face couldn't have been bigger. He accomplished a lifetime goal of his and although I was upset, I couldn't help but be happy for the man.
"A champion that deserved to reach the pinnacle, made the game better and did it in the right way."
While Sydney's Josh Kennedy (known as JPK) had his decision to retire somewhat overshadowed by his West Coast namesake, the praise still rolled in.
SEN's Dwayne Russell described him as "a genuine great of the Sydney Football Club" while coach John Longmire understandably spoke highly of him.
"One of the things we said to the players was you probably don't understand how much of a champion has been running beside you at training, preparing in the gym and sitting next to you in meetings, because he's so humble. That's just who he is," he said.
Playing a combined 583 games (JJK 293, JPK 290), their careers have been similar and both bloody good.
West Coast's Kennedy started his career at Carlton, playing 22 matches before being traded to the Eagles as a famous part of the Chris Judd trade.
The Eagles managed to win that trade despite seeing off one of their best, getting another star in the process.
He finished his career on 723 goals, kicking eight in his last game although they were unable to produce a fairytale win over Adelaide two Sundays ago.
His goal-kicking efforts see him sitting 21st on the all-time list, only bettered by current-day players Lance Franklin and Jack Riewoldt, although Tom Hawkins may pass him soon.
A champion that deserved to reach the pinnacle, made the game better and did it in the right way- Mason Cox on West Coast's Josh Kennedy
JPK played only 13 games at Hawthorn, where he became the first third-generation Hawk, before being traded to Sydney alongside with Ben McGlynn as they received with draft picks 39, 46, and 70.
They used those picks to select Sam Grimley, Ben Stratton and to upgrade Matt Suckling from the rookie list, meaning once again, the team gaining the Kennedy won the trade.
Kennedy finishes his career with several accolades as well, sitting as the all-time leader in contested possessions and clearances.
Think of all the people that have played AFL and Kennedy is the best of them in two pivotal stats.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
