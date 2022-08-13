For many years menopause has been referred as 'the change', or worse, the end of womanhood.
This sentiment is something Launceston woman Leigh-anne Cowie and The Bubble Launceston founder Dr Natasha Vavrek want to change.
Advertisement
This is just a process that our body is going through just like it goes through at the beginning of puberty.- Dr Natasha Vavrek
Ms Cowie's experience of peri-menopause was traumatic, she said she didn't recognise the person she had become.
"I'd been peri-menopausal for 15 years and I just didn't know it," she said.
It wasn't until last year when Ms Cowie noticed her thick hair falling out and her skin rapidly aging, she sought help from a female health specialist.
"I was in denial," she said. "It felt like a demon had possessed my body, I'd lost my hair, my eyesight, my joints were so painful I couldn't get out of a chair, I couldn't move. It was absolutely awful."
Dr Vavrek said peri-menopause was a period of time leading into menopause.
"Menopause is defined as the cessation of your periods," she said. "We can say a woman has gone through menopause if they haven't had a period in over two years if they are under 50 or if they're over 50, it's one year without a period."
Peri-menopause is the time where women, or people who get periods, experience symptoms like irregular periods, heavy periods, hot flashes and night sweats.
According to the Jean Hailes Centre, peri-menopause symptoms can also include insomnia, breast tenderness, dry skin, exhaustion, brain fog, vaginal dryness, loss of sex drive, migraines, more pronounced PMS, mood changes, anxiety, and weight gain due to the metabolism slowing down.
Dr Vavrek said society has lead women to believe menopause was the end of womanhood.
"It's not the case at all," she said. "This is just a process that our body is going through just like it goes through at the beginning of puberty. Our body is changing and we start getting periods and this is just another stage of our life, where we stop getting periods and essentially what's happening is our body.
"Our body is no longer ovulating, we are no longer releasing an egg and so a woman can no longer fall pregnant.
"And that's all it simply is, women can still continue to live wonderful, fabulous lives."
Treating peri-menopausal symptoms was possible, Dr Vavrek said, especially when these symptoms interfere with someone's life. "You don't have to put up with it," she said.
Dr Vavrek she often has women coming to see her when they have had enough of their symptoms.
Advertisement
"A lot of women don't realise that the average length of time is for peri-menopause is eight years. You can be suffering these symptoms for a long period of time," she said.
Dr Vavrek said women can often feel dismissed if they don't go to the right GP. "They've seen a health professional that's actually told them that this is just your change of life and there's not much we can do," she said.
While women are first advised to look at lifestyle managements such as certain exercises and eating healthy and reducing alcohol intake and smoking, Dr Vavrek said management can be as simple are prescribing MHT, menopausal hormonal treatment.
"A lot of women want to do something about their symptoms but they're afraid of MHT, because it used to be called HRT," she said.
"A few years back there was a lot of misinformation but transdermal patches or gels have minimal to no risk of increasing breast cancer, MHT really is a safe option for management of symptoms."
Advertisement
Ms Cowie said she was hesitant to try treatment for her symptoms, despite the severity and longevity of them.
It wasn't until she went to a GP who listened to her, she broke down and tried MHT.
"I asked can you put me back together again?" Ms Cowie said.
In two weeks, Ms Cowie began to "get her body back", her joints were less painful, her hair started to grow back and she began to feel like herself again.
"I just want to encourage women to speak out. There's no shame in having your body change," she said.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.