Quercus Park preparations in full swing for Agfest 2022

Nikita McGuire
August 13 2022 - 6:30pm
SITE INSPECTION: Agfest personnel co-ordinator Dylan Bellchambers and Agfest Chairman Caine Evans look over the site at Quercus Park. Picture: Paul Scambler

Wood-chips are being laid, marquees are going up and the tractors are rolling in as Agfest 2022 preparations begin.

