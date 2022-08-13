Wood-chips are being laid, marquees are going up and the tractors are rolling in as Agfest 2022 preparations begin.
After being involved with Agfest for seven years Caine Evans is stepping into a new role for the first time, taking on the job of being the Agfest chairman. He said the team on the ground as very excited for the upcoming event.
"The bulk of the marquees are up which is fantastic. Our pine bark is down for most of our exhibitors, a lot of behind the scenes work now getting the site ready for one of the best events in Tassie, he said.
"Exhibitors will move in now, all the gear will come in. Tens of thousands of pieces of stock, gear and equipment will come in over the next few weeks before the event kicks off. The site will be abuzz with visitors and stall holders getting their site ready."
"We have just under 500 exhibitors, we are really happy with that. It's certainly feeling like a normal Agfest again after a few years of changes."
Although there are no mask requirements or COVID-19 capacity limits, Mr Evans still encouraged people to wear masks.
"I want to stress that it is still important for patrons, if they are wanting to, to mask up," he said.
"We are not mandated, but especially if you are in a marquee it would be prudent to wear in a mask in those areas of larger crowds. We just want to keep Tasmanians safe."
With the majority of the hard work and planning done by volunteers, Mr Evans said that the team had strong pride in bringing the event to Tasmanians.
"We have just over 1000 volunteers signed up for this year and of course our amazing support staff. It's busy, busy, busy at the moment," he said.
"Any Tasmanians who would like to come along and experience agfest are welcome.We are hoping to have four days of a great Agfest."
This year some new additions have been added to the list of activities and stalls on offer.
"We have the new The Tasmanian Hospitality Association shed, which is in the former Unique Taste shed. That houses all culinary delights so a lot of top end food and alcohol which is fantastic," he said.
"We have the light horse and bullock demonstrations and of course all the favourites of the sheepdog trials and the heritage and vintage machinery and livestock handling."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
