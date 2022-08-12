The High Court has refused an application to hear an appeal against Sue Neill-Fraser's murder conviction.
The 68-year-old had been forced to take action in the High Court after two appeals in Tasmania's Court of Criminal Appeal were dismissed.
In November, Justices Helen Wood and Robert Pearce rejected Neill-Fraser's appeal ,while Justice Stephen Estcourt made a dissenting judgement with an order for a retrial.
Neill-Fraser is 13 years into her 23-year sentence for the 2009 murder of her defacto partner Bob Chappell onboard the couple's yacht the Four Winds in Sandy Bay.
At the original trial in 2010, she was found to have attacked Mr Chappell, winched his body off the yacht and dumped it in the River Derwent.
Mr Chappell's body has never been found.
As was the case in her last appeal in Tasmania's Supreme Court, the High Court application focused on the DNA of former homeless teenager Meghan Vass that was found on the Four Winds and how it came to be there.
The DNA evidence formed the basis Neill-Fraser's legal team's argument in her last appeal in the Supreme Court.
The full panel of the High Court on Friday ruled that they were not persuaded by her legal team's argument and decided against establishing a hearing for the case.
The court agreed with a previous ruling that the DNA evidence did not form new evidence that was fresh and compelling, which would warrant a new hearing despite a previous appeal rejection.
Neill-Fraser first appealed her conviction in 2012, which was dismissed.
The Tasmanian Parliament in 2015 passed legislation which would allow for subsequent appeals against a conviction if they relied on fresh and compelling evidence, not presented in the original trial.
At the 2021 appeal hearing, Ms Vass told the court she was onboard the yacht with two men the night Mr Chappell disappeared and Neill-Fraser was not.
She said one of the men had attacked Mr Chappell.
Ms Vass recanted that evidence the following day, which forced her testimony to be abandoned by Neill-Fraser's legal team.
At the 2010 trial, the prosecution argued that the DNA had arrived on the boat through secondary transfer.
Neill-Fraser is eligible to appeal for parole this year.
A rally against her incarceration is planned in Hobart on August 20.
