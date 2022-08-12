After a career-best season, Launceston's Mia King finds herself as an experienced player in the North Melbourne line-up.
The Tasmanian-aligned Kangaroos have lost six players with several years of AFLW experience, including King's TSLW premiership teammate Daria Bannister (Essendon), leaving the 21-year-old as a key member of the team.
"We've definitely got a really new team and that's really exciting when we've got a lot of young players coming through," King told womens.afl.com.au.
"I kind of feel like not an older player, but I'm still learning at helping the younger ones coming through."
Having played 13 matches in two years, the East Launceston junior played every match last season, earning herself a spot in a stacked midfield.
She earned a Rising Star nomination in round one, eclipsing her previous career-high disposal count (15) before finishing the season averaging 14.5 disposals, 6.2 tackles and 1.6 clearances.
"I was honestly really lucky to get more midfield time, especially with 'Kearns' (Emma Kearney) going back," she said.
"I think last season was probably one of my best just because I was able to have more exposure throughout the midfield. Having a run through there and just learning and training from (Ashleigh) Riddell and like Jasmine Garner and (Jenna) Bruton. I think a lot of what I learned comes from them and watching them."
Best on ground in Launceston's 2020 TSLW premiership win, King described consistency as one of her main focuses heading into her fourth season in the national league.
"I was happy with a few games last season, but just being more consistent, and playing my role and just helping out the other midfielders. But yeah, I think just continue to build on last season," she said.
She is one of six Tasmanians on North Melbourne's list, with Nicole Bresnahan, Ella Maurer, Perri King, Ellie Gavalas and Brooke Brown at the Kangaroos.
Clarence's Bresnahan has been named a member of the side's leadership group for the second year running, with the club's leaders announced on Thursday.
Before North Melbourne grace Launceston's UTAS Stadium against Geelong on September 16, they will face Adelaide in a pre-season practice match on Saturday.
King has been named alongside Bresnahan, Gavalas and Brown, while several other Tasmanians have been named for other sides playing on Saturday.
Bannister and former Brisbane Lion Jessica Wuetschner will don Essendon's sash, facing North-West Coaster Lily Johnson and her Port Adelaide crew.
Gold Coast's first-round draftee Claire Ransom, who plied her trade for North Hobart, will play for the Suns while Emma Humphries gets her second chance at the top level for West Coast.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
