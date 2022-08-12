The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston Mia King moving up after Kangaroos' list changes

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
August 12 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mixing with the best: Mia King and Melbourne's Lily Mithen battle for the ball last season. Picture: Getty Images

After a career-best season, Launceston's Mia King finds herself as an experienced player in the North Melbourne line-up.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.