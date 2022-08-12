The Examiner
North East Wind is proposed by ACEN Australia across two locations at Dorset

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
August 12 2022 - 5:00am
Where the turbines will go for $2.7b wind farm

A $2.7 billion wind farm declared a major project by the state government will be located in two areas in Dorset and will inject 400 jobs during construction and 65 jobs once operational.

