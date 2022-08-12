Where the turbines will go for $2.7b wind farm

A $2.7 billion wind farm declared a major project by the state government will be located in two areas in Dorset and will inject 400 jobs during construction and 65 jobs once operational.
In a boon for the North-East, Planning Minister Michael Ferguson announced the wind farm, proposed by ACEN Australia, as a major project for the state, following campaigning by the Dorset Council.
Advertisement
ACEN Australia chief operating officer David Pollington said that while North East Wind was aligned with the state government's renewable energy action plan, the compamy was keen to work with the local community and stakeholders on how the project could be delivered in a way that offered shared value.
"It is expected that the project will have an operational life of more than 25 years. We expect the development to take three to five years and full construction about five years," he said.
North East Wind involves the proposed development of a large-scale wind farm on agricultural land across two areas - Waterhouse and Rushy Lagoon.
MOST VIEWED: LGH 'not prepared' for growing demand in acute care
North East Wind will be the second project in Tasmania to be assessed under this process, which is designed for projects of significant regional benefit, strategic importance, scale and complexity. Importantly, the Major Projects process involves clear opportunities for public consultation and input.
With such a significant construction investment, it is anticipated that there will be many opportunities for local Tasmanian businesses to be involved.
"We've already been engaging with the local community and stakeholders for some time and importantly we will continue to do this throughout the development. We are seeking inputs from the local community and stakeholders including Aboriginal representative groups, training and education providers as well as social enterprises to help shape the project," Mr Pollington said.
Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone chief executive Susie Bower said the declaration of North East Wind as a major project was a sign of confidence for industry.
"In particular, the emerging export hydrogen industry will see this as a very positive sign that Tasmania is open for business revolving around increased renewable energy production," she said.
"This is exactly the support that the Tasmanian government can provide to ensure that state-building projects can progress in a timely and competitive manner, attracting and retaining the investment that comes with it."
Ms Bower, who ran as a federal Liberal candidate in the electorate of Lyons at last year's election, said the project would be critical to realising the state government's goals of 200 per cent renewable energy.
"Tasmania's economic and social future has always been based around the innovative use of our extensive natural resources, and this decision ensures that Tasmania will continue to lead the nation in renewable energy generation," she said.
What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:
Advertisement
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.